Magnuson was waived by San Francisco on Thursday with an injury designation, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Magnuson was dealing with an undisclosed injury, but instead of being placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, the 49ers have elected to waive him. He spent the majority of the 2018 campaign as a backup lineman, and he has the ability to play multiple positions, including center and guard. If he clears waivers, he'll be placed on San Francisco's injured reserve list.