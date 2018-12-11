The Colts waived Swoope on Tuesday.

Though he hasn't played more than 22 offensive snaps in any of his seven games this season, Swoope had offered some marginal value in two-tight end formats after scoring three times on only eight receptions. His red-zone efficiency aside, Swoope clearly wasn't as held in high regard by the Colts as the other college-basketball-player-turned-tight-end on the roster, Mo Alie-Cox (calf). The team's decision to cut Swoope likely signals that Indianapolis expects Alie-Cox to return to action Sunday against Dallas following a three-game absence.

