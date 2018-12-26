Erik Swoope: Rejoins Indy's practice squad
The Colts re-signed Swoope to their practice squad Wednesday.
For the third time this season, Swoope will return to the organization after having previously been released. Following his most recent release, it initially looked as though Swoope would find a home in New Orleans, but the Saints sent him back to the waiver wire after he failed a physical. The Colts are apparently more comfortable with Swoope's health and could promote him to the active roster ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Titans if there's any concern about top tight end Eric Ebron's (concussion) availability for that contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...