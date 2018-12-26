The Colts re-signed Swoope to their practice squad Wednesday.

For the third time this season, Swoope will return to the organization after having previously been released. Following his most recent release, it initially looked as though Swoope would find a home in New Orleans, but the Saints sent him back to the waiver wire after he failed a physical. The Colts are apparently more comfortable with Swoope's health and could promote him to the active roster ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Titans if there's any concern about top tight end Eric Ebron's (concussion) availability for that contest.

