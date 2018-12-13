Erik Swoope: Waived after failing physical
Swoope failed his physical and was waived by the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It isn't clear what came up during Swoope's physical, but he'll nonetheless become available to other squads once again this week. The tight end played in seven games with the Colts earlier this season, catching eight passes for 87 yards and three scores on 10 targets.
