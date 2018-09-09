Erik Walden: Lands on waiver wire
The Seahawks waived Walden (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.
Walden was an exciting pickup, as he made two sacks in his preseason debut. He is just two seasons removed from an 11-sack campaign, but his durability is questionable at 33 years old. He'll be free to sign with another team now, and he can re-sign with the Seahawks after three weeks.
