The Broncos did not extend Bassey (hamstring) a tender or qualifying offer Wednesday, per the NFL's communications site.

Bassey is coming off the second-most productive of his four-year career, logging 15 tackles and two passes defended over 14 regular-season games in 2022. The 5-foot-10 cornerback missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury midway through the season, and he saw his playing time on defense dwindle down the stretch of the season. As a result, Bassey wound up playing the majority of his 460 total snaps on special teams (250). The 24-year-old will now be free to negotiate and sign elsewhere this offseason.