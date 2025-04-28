Garbers is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Garbers spent his entire four-year college career with UCLA but didn't receive significant playing time until his final two seasons. During that time, the 6-foot-3 quarterback threw for 3,863 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (11 of which came in 2024). He also contributed as a runner, tallying 263 rushing yards and one touchdown over his final 22 games. Now in Carolina, Garbers is expected to compete for the team's No. 3 QB role behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton.