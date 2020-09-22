site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ethan Wolf: Signs with Colts
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
at
5:27 pm ET 1 min read
The Colts signed
Wolf to the practice squad Tuesday.
Wolf and Hale Hentges will battle for a potential promotion to the active roster in Week 3 versus the Jets, as Jack Doyle (ankle) could sit out for a second straight week. The 24-year-old Wolf hasn't played an
NFL snap since entering the league in 2018. More News
