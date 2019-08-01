Ethan Wolf: Waived by Panthers
Wolf was waived by the Panthers on Thursday, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.
An undrafted free agent in 2018, Wolf originally signed with the Titans before landing on the Packers' practice squad. From there he suffered an undisclosed injury and was placed on the IR. He joined the Panthers in May, but they have seen enough and will opt to use their roster spot on another player.
