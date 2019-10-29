The Packers waived Baylis on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This is the second time Baylis has been cut during October. His departure signals either Robert Tonyan (hip) is ready to return or Jace Sternberger (ankle) will be activated off injured reserve soon. If Baylis clears waivers, he's expected to land on the Packers' practice squad.

