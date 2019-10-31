Baylis cleared waivers Thursday and joined the Packers' practice squad.

Baylis was waived by the Packers on Tuesday. He's appeared in five games with the team this season, playing 12 snaps on offense and 53 snaps on special teams. The Oregon product is a candidate to be promoted back to the active roster later in the season, in the event that Green Bay were to suffer injuries at the tight end position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories