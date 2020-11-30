site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: evan-baylis-let-go-by-arizona-464534 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Evan Baylis: Let go by Arizona
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 30, 2020
at
4:09 pm ET 1 min read
Baylis was waived by the Cardinals on Monday.
The 27-year-old was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and played 22 offensive snaps without a target during Sunday's loss at New England. Baylis is a candidate to rejoin the practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read