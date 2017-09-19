Evan Baylis: Let go by Texans
Baylis was cut by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tight ends Stephen Anderson (concussion) and Ryan Griffin (concussion) are both almost healthy again, so there's no real need to use a roster spot on Baylis. The undrafted rookie out of Oregon was on the 53-man roster for less than a week and didn't play a snap before being dropped.
