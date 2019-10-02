Evan Baylis: Parts ways with Green Bay
Baylis was cut by the Packers on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Baylis appeared in two games with the Packers, playing one snap on offense and 13 snaps on special teams. He'll now look to earn a similar role elsewhere in the league.
