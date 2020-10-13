Baylis has reverted to Arizona's practice squad after suiting up for Sunday's 30-10 win against the Jets, per the NFL's transaction log.

The 26-year-old tight end was called up for a one-game appearance on the active roster, fielding four offensive snaps and nine special-teams snaps during the win over New York. Baylis has made seven regular-season appearances for three different teams since 2017, but it does not seem that his latest stint will become any sort of enduring trend based on the Cardinals' latest transaction.

