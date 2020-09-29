site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Evan Baylis: Signs with practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2020
The Cardinals signed
Baylis to the practice squad Tuesday.
The Cardinals had a vacancy on the practice squad after the Eagles signed Hakeem Butler, so Baylis will add depth at tight end. He played in five games with the Packers in 2019 but didn't receive a target.
