Evan Brown: Let go by Browns
Cleveland waived Brown on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Brown appeared in five games for Cleveland as a depth center this season. He'll work to latch on in a similar capacity elsewhere in the league.
