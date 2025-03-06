The Jaguars released Engram (shoulder) on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Engram's 2024 campaign was abbreviated due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder that required surgery in mid-December, but he also sat out Weeks 2-5 due to a hamstring injury, limiting him to nine regular-season appearances. He was modestly productive when healthy, hauling in 47 of 64 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown. Engram was heading into the final season of the three-year, $41.25 million contract that he agreed to with Jacksonville in July 2023, and the team will free up $5.98 million in cap savings with this move. The Jags will be left with Brenton Strange, Patrick Murtagh (ankle) and Shane Bowman at tight end once the new league year kicks off next Wednesday.