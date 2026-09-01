Hull signed a contract with the Cardinals to join the practice squad Monday, Zach Gershman of the team's official website reports.

Hull spent part of training camp with Houston before being released in early August. He was claimed by Arizona shortly thereafter and impressed during the preseason slate, rushing 38 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of his targets for 29 yards over four games. Hull will now provide depth on the practice squad and could see time on the 53-man roster at some point if the Cardinals experience injuries in the backfield.