The Raiders signed Neal to their practice squad Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Neal seemed to have a promising NFL future when he was drafted by the Giants seventh overall in the 2022 Draft, but he's struggled both with his health and his play to this point. After starting 13 regular-season games as a rookie, Neal played a total of just 16 contests (14 starts) across the ensuing two campaigns and didn't see action in any games last year due both to performance and injuries. Latching on with the Raiders represents a fresh start for Neal, but there's no guarantee he'll ascend beyond the practice squad with his new club.