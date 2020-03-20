Everson Griffen: Return to Minnesota ruled out

Griffen is no longer considering re-signing with the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Networko reports.

Griffen's agent released a statement saying "We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency." After having spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, the veteran defensive end will now look to bring his talents elsewhere. Griffen has notched at least 40 total tackles and eight sacks in five of the last six seasons.