Ksiezarczyk was waived by Atlanta on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 310-pound offensive tackle started all 13 games for Buffalo University last fall, as the Bulls established a new school record of 3,256 team rushing yards and won the first bowl game in program history against Charlotte. Ksiezarczyk was not able to stick at his first NFL stop, bereft of the opportunity to prove himself in preseason competition against another team. He will now be tasked with finding another NFL franchise that he can catch on with.