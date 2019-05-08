Ezekiel Ansah: Drawing interest from Seattle

The Seahawks have emerged as the favorites to sign Ansah (shoulder), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The two sides have yet to agree to terms, but it seems the Seahawks' addition of first-round pick L.J. Collier may not be the end of the team's effort to replace the departed Frank Clark. Ansah reportedly met with Seattle earlier in the week after also making visits in Buffalo, New Orleans and Baltimore.

