Ezekiel Ansah: Expecting late-summer return
Ansah (shoulder) drew positive reviews from a shoulder specialist Monday and expects to be fully cleared by mid-August, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It appears Ansah left his visit with the Ravens without signing a contract, but that doesn't necessarily mean Baltimore isn't a possible suitor for the defensive end anymore. Regardless, any team looking to sign Ansah will be concerned with the health of his troublesome shoulder, and it's sounding like the 2015 Pro-Bowler has a reasonable chance of being ready to go well before the start of the regular season.
