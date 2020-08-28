Ansah is on the Ravens radar, Joe Schiller of the team's official site reports.

The Ravens could be contemplating bringing the veteran pass rusher in for a workout after he visited with the club last April, before ultimately deciding to sign a one-year deal in Seattle. Although Ansah has massive potential, injuries have held him back in recent seasons, as he has missed 19 games over the past four seasons. However, if healthy, there's no question Ansah could make a difference on the Ravens' defensive line.