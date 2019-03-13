Ezekiel Ansah: Scheduling meetings with suitors
Ansah, who became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, is first scheduled to visit with the Bills and then the Saints, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Detroit is allowing the effective but injury-prone defensive end to walk in free agency and effectively replacing him with ex-Patriot Trey Flowers. Now in search of a new home, Ansah would figure to be a decent fit with either of these reported organizations the BYU product has set up meetings with, and a potential union with the Saints, in particular, could give New Orleans one of the most potent pass-rushing nightmares in the league. After all, the team's Cameron Jordan-led front seven finished fourth in the league in adjusted sack rate last season, per Football Outsiders. Ansah, meanwhile, has accrued 48 sacks in 80 career games while playing through injuries on numerous occasions.
