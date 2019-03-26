Ezekiel Ansah: Unlikely to sign before mid-April
Ansah (shoulder) may not sign before a mid-April check-up on his surgically repaired shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ansah underwent offseason shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum, which he played through for much of last season before being shut down Week 15. With the initial free-agent clamor having subsided, teams appear willing to wait until all information about Ansah's readiness and recovery timetable are disclosed. The 29-year-old has missed a total of 14 games over the last three seasons, but remains a disruptive pass rusher when healthy.
