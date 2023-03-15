The Cowboys are releasing Elliott on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There's been discussion of a contract renegotiation for weeks, but more recent reports suggested this would be the outcome for the 27-year-old running back. Elliott should find suitors in free agency, though likely at a price far, far less than what he's accustomed to playing for. With only Malik Davis on the roster behind a rehabbing Tony Pollard (leg), the Cowboys will need to draft or sign some backfield help in the coming weeks/months.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Release could be likely•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Numbers decline in 2022•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Struggles in defeat•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Does little against Washington•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Salvages night with TD•