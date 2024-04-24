Elliott's agent is meeting with the Cowboys in Dallas on Wednesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

This isn't the first time the two sides have been connected this offseason, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last month that there was mutual interest in a reunion. The Cowboys lost Tony Pollard to the Titans in free agency and only added end-of-roster types Royce Freeman and Snoop Conner to a depth chart that includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. Elliott played in all 17 games for the Patriots last season, turning in a 184-642-3 rushing line while adding 51-313-2 as a receiver on 65 targets. Dallas will likely draft a running back this week.