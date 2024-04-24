Elliott's agent will meet with the Cowboys in Dallas on Wednesday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The two sides have been connected throughout the offseason, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported last month that Elliott and the Cowboys had mutual interest in a reunion. The Cowboys lost Tony Pollard to the Titans in free agency and only added end-of-roster types Royce Freeman and Snoop Conner to a running back room that includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. Elliott played in all 17 games for the Patriots last season, carrying 184 times for 642 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 51-313-2 receiving line on 65 targets.