Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys on March 15, hopes to sign with a new team by the end of next week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to Schefter, the running back has narrowed his preferred options down to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals. This past season with Dallas, Elliott recorded a career-low 876 rushing yards on 231 carries, but he did score 12 touchdowns in 15 games. With that in mind, wherever the 27-year-old lands, at a minimum he should have a chance to make an impact as a pass protector and in short-yardage situations for his new team.