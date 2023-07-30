Elliott was brought in for a visit by the Patriots on Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott has been looking for a new team to sign with since he was released by the Cowboys on March 15. The 28-year-old is coming off the least productive campaign of his seven-year career, tallying career lows in rushing yards (876), yards per carry (3.8), receptions, (17) and receiving yards (92). Yet, the 228-pound back did still prove valuable as a pass-blocker and in short-yardage rushing situations while serving as a secondary running back behind Tony Pollard in 2022. Elliott could serve a similar depth role with New England, as the team does not have a proven running back behind burgeoning starter Rhamondre Stevenson. However, Elliott's certainly not guaranteed to land with the team, as the Patriots have also been linked to fellow free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, and the team previously brought Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson for similar visits.