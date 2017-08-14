Play

The Jaguars waived Robinson on Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie was moved off the training-camp roster in favor of fellow cornerback Dwayne Thomas. Robinson will try to earn a look from another team before camps come to a close, but he'll probably be more realistically competing for a spot on the practice squad no matter where he ends up.

