Terrell cleared concussion protocol Saturday and will play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell suffered a concussion last week against the Jets in the first quarter, but has gone through a quick recovery and should return to his high workload Week 14 against the Buccaneers. The shutdown corner hasn't been tested too much this season, and as a result, has just 32 tackles and zero interceptions.