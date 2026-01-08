Terrell recorded 68 total tackles (49 solo), 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite playing 86 fewer defensive snaps in 2025 than in 2024, Terrell still registered more total tackles (66 to 68), passes defensed (six to 12) and forced fumbles (zero to two) than he did last season. The veteran corner from Clemson has proven to be one of the NFL's premier defensive backs, posting 61 passes defensed, including six interceptions, since entering the league in 2020. Under contract through the 2028 season, Terrell is expected to remain a key portion of the Falcons' secondary for years to come.