Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Atlanta selects in first round
The Falcons selected Terrell in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 16th overall.
A flood of reports surfaced in the days before the draft indicating that the Falcons were dead set on trading up for fellow corner CJ Henderson, who the Jaguars selected ninth overall. The Falcons were evidently unable to secure the trade up necessary to acquire Henderson, so they settled for Terrell instead. A standout corner on Clemson's strong pass defense, Terrell (6-foot-1, 195) is big and toolsy for a corner (4.42-second 40), so he at least has athleticism to work with.
