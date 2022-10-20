Terrell (thigh) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Terrell was forced out of the Falcons' 28-14 win over the 49ers on Sunday with an apparent thigh injury, but his full activity level during Thursday's session indicates that the issue is no longer a concern. The 24-year-old cornerback recorded 28 tackles, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery through Atlanta's first six games, but he'll face the near-impossible task of covering Cincinnati receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Sunday.
