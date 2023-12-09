Terrell was removed from Atlanta's injury report and has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after clearing concussion protocol, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell was removed from last week's 13-8 win over the Jets after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter, but he advanced quickly through the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries and shouldn't face any limitations with his snap count Sunday. The shutdown corner hasn't been tested too much this season and as a result has recorded just 32 tackles and zero interceptions over his 12 appearances.