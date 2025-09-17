Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Considered week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Terrell (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Coach Raheem Morris added that Terrell is considered week-to-week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, so it sounds like the Falcons are going to be without their top cornerback against the Tetairoa McMillan and the Panthers in Week 3. Terrell suffered the injury in last Sunday night's win over the Vikings.
More News
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Done for night•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Another productive year•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Nine tackles in Week 9•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Grabs another pick vs. Bucs•
-
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Registers first pickoff of campaign•