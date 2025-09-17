default-cbs-image
Terrell (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Raheem Morris added that Terrell is considered week-to-week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, so it sounds like the Falcons are going to be without their top cornerback against the Tetairoa McMillan and the Panthers in Week 3. Terrell suffered the injury in last Sunday night's win over the Vikings.

