Terrell registered one tackle and one pass deflection during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.

With the Falcons leading 14-10 at the 2:07 mark of the fourth quarter, Terrell had a pristine opportunity to intercept Patrick Mahomes for a potential game-clinching interception. Terrell got both hands on the ball as he fell backward in the end zone, but he couldn't secure it and the pass fell incomplete. The subsequent play, Mahomes would deliver a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown strike to Demarcus Robinson. Atlanta drops to a record of 2-8 in one-possession games this season, having suffered four straight defeats by five points or fewer.