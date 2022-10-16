Terrell (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Terrell recorded four tackles before picking up a thigh injury at some point Sunday. The 2020 first-round pick totaled 24 tackles and four passes defended over the first five games of the season, and his absence will likely leave Dee Alford to step into an every-down role alongside fellow cornerback Casey Hayward.
