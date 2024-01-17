Terrell finished 2023 with 45 tackles (34 solo) and 11 pass defenses in 17 appearances.

Terrell is considered one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league, but he's struggled to generate production the last two seasons, especially in the playmaking department. After totaling four interceptions and four forced fumbles across his first two NFL seasons, the 2020 first-round pick has recorded just one fumble recovery over the last two campaigns. As long as that trend continues, Terrell is a better player in real life than fantasy. Atlanta exercised the fifth-year team option for 2024 on Terrell's rookie deal, so he'll be back next season, though he's slated to be an unrestricted free agent after that.