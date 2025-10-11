Terrell (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Bills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Terrell missed the Falcons' last two games due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Vikings in Week 2. He received an extra week to rest and rehab from his injury thanks to the Falcons' Week 5 bye, and that extra time has enabled the 2020 first-rounder to suit up for Monday's home tilt against Buffalo. Terrell should reclaim his starting spot at outside corner opposite Mike Hughes, which will revert Dee Alford to a rotational role.