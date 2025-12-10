Terrell (neck) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell was listed as a limited participant during Tuesday's walkthrough practice, but he upgraded to full activity levels Wednesday. The standout cornerback will be available for Thursday's divisional matchup on the road against Tampa Bay. Across 11 regular season-appearances so far, Terrell has tallied 52 tackles (36 solo), eight passes defensed and one forced fumble.