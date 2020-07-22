Terrell signed his four-year, $14.31 million rookie contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The first-round draft choice became the final member of Atlanta's 2020 draft class to sign, joining five fellow Falcons rookies by inking a deal that includes $7.96 million in signing bonus cash. Terrell is expected to immediately compete for a starting role alongside cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield, providing Atlanta with one of the more youthful secondaries in all the NFL. An abbreviated training camp certainly will not help Terrell acclimate in the early going, but he and the rest of Atlanta's defense is benefited by the fact that there isn't an inter-divisional matchup against Drew Brees or Tom Brady until Week 11.