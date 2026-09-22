The Falcons placed Terrell (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Terrell will be sidelined for at least the Falcons' next four games after sustaining the groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Panthers. C.J. Henderson ended up filling in at the boundary corner spot opposite Mike Hughes and appears primed to make regular starts so long as Terrell is out of action. The 27-year-old Terrell totaled six tackles and two pass breakups through the Falcons' first two contests of 2026.