Terrell notched nine tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.

The lockdown cornerback notched a season-high nine tackles, giving him 14 total across two games. Terrell also forced a field goal by deflecting a third-down pass intended for Copper Kupp at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The 2020 first-round pick is one of Atlanta's most disruptive defenders, but unless he can maintain his high-tackle volume, he'll likely be a risky IDP option on a weekly basis.