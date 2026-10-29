Terrell (groin) was limited during Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Terrell recently returned for Sunday's win over the 49ers after missing four games while on injured reserve due to a groin injury. He practiced in full Wednesday, and while he was limited Thursday, the Falcons may just be playing it safe ahead of the Week 8 meeting with the Buccaneers. For now, Terrell should at least be considered questionable for that contest, though more clarity on his status will likely be revealed Friday.