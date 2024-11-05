Terrell finished Sunday's 27-21 win over Dallas with nine tackles (five solo).

Terrell was the third-leading tackler for the Falcons on Sunday behind Kaden Elliss (13) and Nate Landman (10). Terrell played in 95 of the Falcons' defensive snaps, and he has played at least 60 snaps on defense in seven of nine regular-season games this year. For the season, Terrell has logged 49 tackles (39 solo) and four total pass breakups, including two interceptions.