Terrell (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell's practice reps Thursday were limited due to a groin injury that caused him to miss four games on injured reserve before returning for Week 7 against the 49ers. He was a full participant in Friday's practice, which was enough for him to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's contest. Terrell logged five tackles (one solo) and one pass defense in a 29-20 win over San Francisco.